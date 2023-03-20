The LNG carrier orderbook could be well short of the necessary capacity to move global demand — but it depends on where that demand is coming from.

During the LNG carrier owner panel at Capital Link’s International Shipping Forum, Capital Product Partners chief executive Jerry Kalogiratos said there were approximately 650 ships 40,000 cbm or greater with 306 on order.

“If you look just at the projects that have taken [final investment decision] … that will probably translate into demand for 240 ships assuming half the cargoes end up in Europe and half in Asia,” he said.