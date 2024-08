Several LNG carriers are congregating in the region of Venture Global LNG’s soon-to-start-up Plaquemines LNG plant.

LNG ship watchers are pointing to the 174,000-cbm Qogir (built 2020), which loaded a cargo at Norway Snohvit LNG plant on 6 August, as a candidate for delivering a commissioning cargo to the new liquefaction project.

Tracking data shows the Qogir is waiting just off the mouth of the Mississippi near the Plaquemines LNG facility in Louisiana.