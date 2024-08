Spot charter rates for modern LNG carriers fell this week leaving market players twitchy about how the traditionally busy winter period for vessels may unfold this year.

Brokers said levels for modern two-stroke tonnage were down into the high $50,000 per day range as a slide-off continues, down around $10,000 per day week-on-week.

They spoke of a pile-up of vessels in the Atlantic basin, a lack of new cargoes and no arbitration meaning ships in the west are not moving long-haul to the Pacific.