Shipowners building vessels with LNG dual-fuel systems will be able to realise paybacks on their investments in a few years, but those building similar ships with methanol and ammonia engines will need significantly longer, according to new modelling undertaken by industry lobby coalition SEA-LNG.

Speaking about the impact of the International Maritime Organization and European Union decarbonisation regulations on the different fuel pathways at Global Maritime Decarbonisation 2025 in Amsterdam, SEA-LNG chief operating officer Steve Esau said LNG, as with other fuels, will be paying penalties from about 2030 onwards.