Shipping is adopting LNG as a marine fuel at a faster pace than other alternatives but needs supply infrastructure investment as it matures with greener versions, industry lobby coalition SEA-LNG says.

In a statement on Thursday SEA-LNG chairman Peter Keller highlighted that there are currently around 600 existing vessels that can use LNG as a fuel and, a similar number on order, plus a further 1,000 LNG carriers and bunker vessels.