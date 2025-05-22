Demand for LNG is set to grow in new and established markets, but geopolitics is creating an uncertain backdrop to global trades, according to a new report from the International Gas Union.

The 16th annual IGU World LNG report identifies a series of opportunities in the LNG market, including a fresh wave of incoming liquefaction capacity, new buyers, floating solutions for markets, a surge in gas-for-power demand from data centres along with the political support for the sector from the new US administration under President Donald Trump.