Contracting of LNG carrier newbuilding is expected to remain strong in 2023, following the record order haul logged last year, according to Clarksons Research.

Writing on the sector, shipping analyst Oliver Stavrinidis said 184 LNG carrier units were contracted in 2022.

He detailed that 19 units had already been contracted by mid-April this year.

“In value terms, LNG carrier orders totalling $44bn have been placed since start 2022, 29% of all newbuild investment,” he said.