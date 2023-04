French membrane-GTT logged orders for 25 LNG carriers and one floating LNG (FLNG) unit during the first three months of 2023.

Speaking on a first quarter results webcast GTT chairman and chief executive Philippe Berterottiere said the flow of orders may continue in 2023 and 2024 on the back of new liquefaction project and fleet renewal demands.

Berterottiere said that while the company is not going to beat its record figure for 2022 it expects to achieve “decent orders in 2023”.