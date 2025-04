Use of LNG as a marine fuel could be extended until the middle of the century, but shipping needs to seize opportunities to improve the fuel’s long-term sustainability, which could increase its uptake, according to Lloyd’s Register.

In a new report on LNG, the sixth in its Fuel for Thought series, the classification society talks about its “resurgence” as a marine fuel of choice, which it said reflects the maturity of the alternative energy source for shipping.