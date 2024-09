An LNG cargo on board one of Russia’s US-sanctioned shadow ships is circling off an as-yet-unused supersize floating storage unit moored at the eastern end of the Northern Sea Route.

Eikland Energy’s iGIS/LNG shows that the non-ice-class 138,000-cbm Everest Energy (ex-Metagas Everett, built 2003), which lifted a cargo at Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2 plant and shipped it east through the NSR, slowed down and has been circling over the last few days.