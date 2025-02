LNG shipping is facing a shortage of vessels in 2027 to handle the incoming wave of new exports due on stream, according to shipbroker Braemar’s LNG team.

In a seminar held during International Energy Week, Braemar LNG research analyst Erik Sonsteby outlined the UK shop’s model looking at the forward market, in which the brokerage sees a decreasing vessel oversupply throughout 2025 that becomes sharper in 2026.