Warren Bluestein, a key player in the evolution of LNG shipping, has died in the US at age 78.
A native New Yorker, Bluestein grew up in Brooklyn. As a business graduate, he took his mother’s advice and trained to be an accountant, but he hated it.
Industry enthusiast who loved being at ‘sharp end of business’ bows out
