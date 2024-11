At least five LNG carriers have diverted from Asia to Europe as gas prices rose because Russia’s Gazprom halted supplies to OMV in Austria.

The benchmark front-month contract at the Dutch TTF hub was trading at €46 ($48.60) per megawatt hour on Monday, or $14.49 per MMBtu, the highest level since November 2023.

The Asian benchmark Japan Korea Marker (JKM) was $14 per MMBtu, LSEG data showed.