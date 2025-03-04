Spot charter rates for LNG carriers have risen off last month’s rock-bottom levels as cargo activity ticked up and a little tightness filtered into the market.

Although rates remain exceptionally soft, brokers said rates for modern two-stroke vessels are now in the high teens, a huge leap from their sub-$10,000 per day levels in February.

Brokers reported today that BP has fixed the 174,000-cbm, ME-GA-fitted two-stroke Assos (built 2024) on subjects for 70 days, with delivery in the US at the end of March.