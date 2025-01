Shipowners started 2024 backing methanol as their alternative fuelling choice, but this was overtaken by LNG with double the number of orders booked in 2023, according to DNV.

Figures from the classification society’s Alternative Fuels Insights platform show that for 2024 — excluding LNG carriers, which use their cargo as fuel — 515 alternative-fuelled ships were ordered, representing a 38% rise on the figure for 2023.