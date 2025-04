Global LNG supply is set to rise by 10 million tonnes in the coming six months boosting production to 208 mt as new volumes come onstream from Canada and the US, according to data provider Kpler.

In its Global LNG & Natural Gas Summer 2025 Outlook webinar covering the period from April to September, Kpler insight manager for LNG and natural gas Laura Page said: “North Amercia is going to be doing a lot of the heavy lifting in terms of supply growth.”