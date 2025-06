Transshipments in Russian waters of cargoes exported from Novatek’s Yamal LNG plant have doubled this year, with shipments moving on longer voyages, according to the Centre for High North Logistics (CHNL).

CHNL data provided to TradeWinds during Nor-Shipping in Oslo shows that from the beginning of this year to the end of May, the number of transshipments near Russia’s Kildin Island jumped to 24, up from 12 in the same five months of 2024.