LNG long-term charter rates are holding stronger than those for shorter-term fixtures, which bodes well for market improvement towards 2030, according to Fearnleys.

Fearnleys LNG adviser Ina Bjorkum Arneson told the Astrup Fearnley Shipping and Energy Conference in Oslo that the LNG term-charter market has seen significant rate reductions recently, which suggests that this oversupply of tonnage is expected to continue.