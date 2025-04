Orders for alternative-fuelled newbuildings fell by 13% in the first quarter from a year earlier, according to DNV.

In its monthly tally, the classification society said 71 alternative-fuelled vessels were contracted in the first three months of 2025 at a time of lower newbuilding activity throughout the industry.

DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) platform says alternative-fuelled vessels account for 17.23%