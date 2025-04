China has hit back at US trade tariffs with its own levies on cargoes, placing a big question mark over shipments of US LPG.

US President Donald Trump announced new global tariffs on Wednesday, raising fees on Chinese imports as high as 54%.

China’s State Council Tariff Commission said the US measures were not in line with international trade rules and seriously undermined China’s “legitimate rights and interests, and is a typical unilateral bullying practice”.