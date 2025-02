Danish liner company AP Moller-Maersk is tapping Chinese shipyards and tonnage providers for a fresh batch of LNG dual-fuel container ship newbuildings, which could add more than 30 vessels to its haul of on-order ships.

Newbuilding sources said Maersk had been making enquiries for up to 12 boxships of 15,000 teu with at least three key shipbuilders in China.