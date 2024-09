Danish liner giant AP Moller-Maersk is looking at how to access bio-LNG and e-LNG as it prepares to grow a new LNG dual-fuelled container ship fleet.

In a session at the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum Germany 2024 at SMM week in Hamburg, Maersk head of fuel transition and infrastructure Sameer Bhatnagar said: “We have been in active discussions in sourcing e-methane and biomethane.