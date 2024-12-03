MAN Energy Solutions has started full-scale testing of its two-stroke ammonia engine, several months later than originally planned.

The engine designer said today that its ME-LGIA (liquid gas injection ammonia) engine has entered a new phase with the beginning of full-scale testing at its Research Centre Copenhagen.

MAN ES head of two-stroke R&D Ole Pyndt Hansen said: “Having already completed more than 12 months of testing on a single cylinder running on ammonia, it’s a significant milestone to be able to step up to full-scale engine testing.

“We have been busy with the conversion process over the past few months, including ensuring that all safety provisions work according to our requirements.

“We are now ready for the next phase that will focus on, among other parameters, combustion and emissions, engine-tuning, atomiser testing and control-system verification.”

Hansen said this is provisionally set to continue until mid-2025.

Copenhagen-headquartered MAN ES said in April that it planned to step up to full-scale testing of its new ammonia engine in August.

Head of two-stroke business Bjarne Foldager described the market as “hungry” for news on the company’s ammonia engine development and said this new phase of testing is a “major milestone”.

Foldager said: “MAN ES is proud to be a pioneer within the new segment of ammonia engines but it is equally as important for us to show the world that we are moving forward cautiously in a reliable and safety-first way.

“Now is the time to develop the technology and we look forward to revealing our progress at the appropriate time.”

MAN told TradeWinds in September that it will deliver about 30 ammonia dual-fuel engines in the next three years.

The Japanese licensee for the engine maker, Mitsui & Co, is building a first ammonia dual-fuel engine for MAN ES.

Earlier, MAN ES said the aim is to deliver this engine by the end of 2024 for a vessel delivering in 2026.

In April, it announced that Japanese shipowners K Line and NS United, along with trading house Itochu Corp, will own one of the first vessels to be fitted with its MAN B&W 7S60ME-ammonia engine.

This will be installed on a 200,000-dwt bulk carrier being built at Imabari Shipbuilding for a joint venture of the three companies.