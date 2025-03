Engine designer MAN Energy Solutions is planning to rebrand the company with a new name — “Everllence”.

Details have emerged that the company will change its name in the first week of June with other associates globally under the MAN Energy Solutions moniker gradually moving over during the year.

MAN ES, which itself is the product of a renaming from MAN Diesel & Turbo in 2018, is stressing that this is simply a change of name.