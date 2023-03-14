Maria Angelicoussis-controlled Maran Gas Maritime has placed a KRW 679.4bn ($519m) order for two LNG carrier newbuildings at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering in South Korea.

DSME unveiled its latest LNG carrier contracts in a stock exchange announcement today.

The yard said the vessels will be delivered by mid-2027, but it did not give details of their specifications.

DSME gave additional information about the exchange rate applied for its orders, which essentially values the ships at $256.2m