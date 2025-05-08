Capital Clean Energy Carriers clinched long-term employment for a pair of large LNG newbuildings two years ahead of their completion.

The Evangelos Marinakis-backed gas carrier owner described the multi-year deals with unidentified charterers as a good sign for its future business, in the teeth of struggling spot markets for such ships.

Chief executive Jerry Kalogiratos said: “In our view, these fixtures signal that the long-term fundamentals of LNG shipping remain robust for high-quality owners like CCEC, operating latest-generation LNG/Cs [LNG carriers], despite the challenges in the short-term market.”