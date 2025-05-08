Capital Clean Energy Carriers clinched long-term employment for a pair of large LNG newbuildings two years ahead of their completion.

The Evangelos Marinakis-backed gas carrier owner described the multi-year deals with unidentified charterers as a good sign for its future business, in the teeth of struggling spot markets for such ships.

Capital Clean Energy remains confident on charter opportunities for newbuildings
Chief executive Jerry Kalogiratos said: “In our view, these fixtures signal that the long-term fundamentals of LNG shipping remain robust for high-quality owners like CCEC, operating latest-generation LNG/Cs [LNG carriers], despite the challenges in the short-term market.”