Project Greensand’s first liquefied CO 2 carrier has been launched at a high profile ceremony built at the Royal Wagenborg's Royal Niestern Sander shipyard in the north of the Netherlands.

In a livestreamed ceremony attended by Ineos chairman and chief executive Jim Ratcliffe, Catherine Polli, Ratcliffe’s wife, named the 5,272-cbm newbuilding Carbon Destroyer 1.