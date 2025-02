The Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII) is urging the European Union to set out clear policies and step up investment to cut methane emissions.

Without action, the industry group warns, the EU risks falling behind in developing and adopting cleaner gas fuels for shipping.

In an open letter to Brussels, ahead of the unveiling of its Clean Industrial Deal on 26 February, MAMII asked the body to set rules that drive methane reductions through incentives and penalties.