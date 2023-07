More newbuildings were ordered with methanol dual-fuelled propulsion systems in June than for ships that will be able to use LNG as fuel.

According to classification society DNV, 55 vessels with alternative-fuelled propulsion systems were contracted last month.

Of the total, 29 were for methanol dual-fuelled vessels with this figure including retrofits.

The methanol tally also boasted the first tanker orders for this fuel type.