A record number of newbuildings were ordered with methanol dual-fuelled propulsion in February, classification society DNV said.

According to monthly figures from DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) platform, 22 methanol-fuelled vessels were contracted.

This was more than double the 10 newbuildings ordered with LNG dual-fuelled systems last month, all for vessels in the container ship segment.

DNV said for 2023 to date the total order figure for alternative fuel vessels stands at 34.