Malaysia maritime giant MISC is bearish on LNG carrier rates in 2025, citing expected downward pressure from the “continued influx of new vessels and delays in additional supply from new LNG liquefaction projects”.

Soft LNG carrier rates carried over from the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by declining spot rates and increased vessel availability from new LNG carrier deliveries.

This, in turn, affected the long-term valuation of MISC’s assets and the financial performance of its gas assets and solutions division.