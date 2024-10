Japanese shipowner Mitsui OSK Lines and state-owned terminal operator Singapore LNG (SLNG) have inked a long-term charter contract for an on-order $414m floating storage and regasification unit that will act as a second import unit for the island state.

The deal, which has been in the works for months and was first reported by TradeWinds in July, was signed at a launch event for the project in Singapore on Wednesday along with agreements with Jurong Port and Wood Group.