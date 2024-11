Mitsui OSK Lines has been named as the company behind a pair of LPG dual-fuel VLGC newbuildings at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), the shipyard arm of HD Hyundai Group, announced on Monday that an Asian shipper had ordered two VLGCs without naming the contracting party.

Ulsan-based HD Heavy Industries is slated to deliver them by December 2027.