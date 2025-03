Mitsui OSK Lines and Titan Clean Fuels have completed a first combined bunkering of both LNG and liquefied biomethane (bio-LNG) under a new term contract for the Japanese shipowner’s car carrier fleet.

Titan’s chartered LNG bunker vessel, the 8,200-cbm Alice Cosulich (built 2023), delivered 500 tons of bio-LNG and 400 tons of LNG to the 7,169-ceu pure car carrier Celeste Ace (built 2024) on 16 March.