Mitsui OSK Lines president and chief executive Takeshi Hashimoto has hit back at the European Union’s move to impose sanctions on three of the company’s LNG carriers.

The trio has been deployed shipping cargoes produced in Russia’s non-sanctioned Yamal LNG plant to Asia.

Speaking to TradeWinds, Hashimoto said: “From my point of view, there is no difference between other Yamal project vessels and our fleet.