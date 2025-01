Mitsui OSK has confirmed its order for a trio of very large ethane carriers (VLECs) at Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), with the vessels slated for delivery 2027.

The Japanese shipping giant also confirmed that the vessels would be under long-term charter contracts with Thailand-based Siam Cement Group’s fully-owned unit SCG Chemicals.

The order for the VLEC trio was first reported on TradeWinds on 2 January this year.