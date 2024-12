Mitsui OSK Lines and Cosco Shipping LNG Investment (Shanghai) have been confirmed by QatarEnergy as the joint venture owners selected to build six QC-Max newbuildings.

The 271,000-cbm LNG carriers will be built by China State Shipbuilding Corp-controlled Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group).

TradeWinds reported in late October that Japanese shipowner MOL and its Chinese partner were tipped to scoop the job of building the supersize vessels, which will be chartered long-term to QatarEnergy.