Shipping giant Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) is being named as the buyer behind a series of very large ethane carriers at Samsung Heavy Industries.

SHI announced on 26 December that an Asian company had ordered three VLECs without naming the contracting party.

The South Korean shipbuilder did not disclose the size of the ethane carriers but said the contract was worth KRW 742bn ($503m) or $167.7m