Three of four ice-strengthened LNG carriers contracted in 2021 by Mitsui OSK Lines against charters with an arm of Russian energy company Novatek are heading north, two towards the Barents Sea, after their deliveries in November.

Kpler data shows the 174,000-cbm ice-class 1A or Arc4 North Moon, North Ocean and North Light (all built 2024) as departing from South Korea in early November and lists them as controlled by Novatek.