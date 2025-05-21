Three LNG carriers chartered to Russian interests by Japanese shipowner Mitsui OSK Lines have been sanctioned by the European Union.

The ships have been blacklisted in the EU’s latest package of measures designed to put pressure on Russian energy revenues, but a fourth ship appears to have slipped through the net for now.

The 174,000-cbm ice-strengthened North Moon, North Light and North Ocean (all built 2024) were included in the 17th package of sanctions adopted by the European Council on Tuesday.