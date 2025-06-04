Japanese shipowner Mitsui OSK Lines plans to fit a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) to an LNG carrier newbuilding in an effort to cut emissions.

MOL and South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries received approval in principle from classification society Lloyd’s Register for the new design of the 174,000-cbm LNG carrier with SOFC technology during Nor-Shipping.

The 174,000-cbm LNG newbuilding is to be equipped with a 300kW SOFC, supplied by Bloom Energy, to be used as an auxiliary power generator.