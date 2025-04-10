Mitsui OSK Lines plans to equip a second LNG carrier newbuilding with its telescopic wind-assisted propulsion system.

The Japanese shipowner said it will install two Wind Challenger sails on a 174,000-cbm vessel under construction at Hanwha Ocean in South Korea.

The ship has been ordered against a long-term charter with utility Tokyo Gas’ shipping arm Tokyo LNG Tanker Co.

Each of the bow-mounted sails, which are composed of fibre-reinforced plastic, can be extended in three sections to reach a height of 49 metres.

MOL, which developed Wind Challenger in partnership with Oshima Shipbuilding of Japan, says the sails can reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

Delivery of the ME-GA propulsion system-fitted vessel is scheduled for 2026.

MOL is ramping up the use of its Wind Challenger system.

The Tokyo LNG Tanker vessel will be the second LNG carrier to be fitted with the sails.

Last year, MOL announced an agreement to install two hard sails on a vessel it is building for Chevron Shipping at Hanwha Ocean. This ship is due for handover in 2026.

MOL has also supplied the sails to two bulk carriers that are now trading — the 100,400-dwt Shofu Maru (built 2022) and 63,900-dwt Green Winds (built 2024) — and said seven more are to be fitted with the system.