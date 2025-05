Japanese shipowner Mitsui OSK Lines has moved to explain its position on the company’s selection of shipbuilders for new LNG carrier orders.

Responding to what it said were media reports suggesting the company intends to suspend new LNG carrier orders at Chinese yards, it said: “MOL would like to clarify that, taking the current geopolitical circumstance into account, the company will exercise prudent judgment in selecting shipyards for any new LNG carrier orders.”