A cross-industry design project that includes Danish container shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk has won approval in principle for a new design of ammonia-fuelled boxship and is looking at moving to a second phase involving a shipowner and charterer.

Classification societies ABS and Lloyd’s Registers awarded AiPs for the design of a 3,500-teu ammonia-fuelled vessel in a project led by the not-for-profit research and development body the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.