Some companies micro-manage their entry into new markets but for bunker supplier Monjasa it was the availability of the right LNG bunker vessel at the right time.

The Anders Ostergaard-led company has quietly erupted into the sector in the past two months, taking the 5,000-cbm LNGBV Green Zeebrugge (built 2017) on charter for two years with options to extend the hire, repositioning it to Dubai, and undertaking a first LNG bunkering operation of a cruise ship.