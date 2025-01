New LNG bunker supplier Monjasa has chartered in a 21-year-old steam turbine LNG carrier to act as a floating storage unit for its newly set-up fuel supply operations in Dubai.

Monjasa said it is chartering the 136,985-cbm Shandong Juniper (ex-Gemmata, built 2004) from Abu Dhabi-based shipowner Adnoc Logistics & Services for a period of nine months.