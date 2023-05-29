An MSC Cruises LNG dual-fuelled cruiseship newbuilding is set to make a pioneering net zero maiden voyage by using bio-LNG.

MSC Cruises said its 6,335-passenger flagship MSC Euribia will leave its builders in Saint-Nazaire, France on 3 June on a four-day voyage to its naming ceremony in Copenhagen scheduled for 8 June and achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

The company said it has bought 400 tonnes of bio-LNG to “show its commitment to the deployment of drop-in renewable fuels and energy transition measures”.