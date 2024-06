South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries has teamed up compatriot class society KR (Korean Register) on the development of an ultra large ammonia carrier (ULAC).

KR said it had granted approval in principle (AiP) for a 150,000-cbm ULAC developed by SHI.

The pair said the ULAC is designed to transport large quantities of ammonia while using ammonia as a propulsion fuel, ensuring zero carbon emissions during operation.