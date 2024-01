Qatari shipping giant Nakilat has firmed up its planned four-ship very large LPG-ammonia carriers and thrown in an order for two LNG carriers at the same time worth a total of around $1bn.

Nakilat said it has signed up with Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for four 88,000-cbm VLACs.

In addition, the company has inked contracts for two 174,000-cbm LNG carriers.